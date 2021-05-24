Dermatologist shares sun safety advice for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — While many Americans are itching to enjoy this summer after so many months of being hidden away, dermatologists are urging a little bit of the sun at a time.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Amy Brodsky says protecting your skin early is key.

One of the pneumonitis I always kind of teach my students is called “Slip, slop slap,” said Brodsky. “Slip on a shirt. Slop on sunscreen — you’re supposed to reapply every two hours about the size of an egg or a shot glass. Most people don’t apply enough sunscreen. And then slap on a hat — the larger the brim the more sun-safe you are. Each inch decreases your risk of skin cancer by 10%. Slide on sunglasses. And seek shade from hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.”

As for SPF recommendations for sunscreens, Brodsky also has recommendations.

“The American Academy of Dermatology and myself recommend at least an SPF of 30 or higher. I always recommend a mineral-based sunscreen, which is a sunscreen that has zinc and titanium dioxide. And the higher the percentage, the better the sunscreen,” said Brodsky.