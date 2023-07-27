‘They’re all illegal’: Doctor warns of Chinese-made e-cigs

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Vaping remains a pervasive problem in the U.S. despite the federal government’s efforts to fix it. For the past three years, the number of illegal e-cigarette devices streaming into the country from China has skyrocketed.

The devices seemingly go undetected and apparently right into the hands of the customers. Teens and tweens are getting hooked on vaping. Three years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) called for a crackdown to stem the tide. Since 2020, however, the number of vaping devices available in the U.S. has nearly tripled. According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, one in every 20 Americans uses e-cigs.

“They’re all illegal. Every single one of them (e-cigarettes) coming in from China is illegal because, in fact, the government has said that unless you apply for permission to be on the market in America, you are not allowed on the market as of 2023 today,” said Stanford University researcher Robert Jackler.

Vaping products from China enter rather easily, allowing retailers to line their shelves with fun-looking, fruit-flavored varieties of vapes, enticing children — many of whom are not aware of the impacts vapes have on their health.

According to a 2022 study by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in 10 of U.S. middle and high schoolers use e-cigarettes.

“We know that about 90% of kids who are using e-cigarettes are using flavored varieties. So right now, the FDA’s focus is really on those youth-appealing products,” said Dr. Brian King of the FDA.

The kid-friendly flavors can mask the dangers of highly addictive nicotine — which can lead to cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

It’s an estimated $8 billion a year industry, and hooking kids early could mean a lifetime payout for manufacturers of vape products. Last month, the FDA mailed nearly 200 letters, warning retailers against the illegal sale of youth-appealing Elf Bar and Esco Bar’s e-cigarettes.

“Most people who get warning letters comply. But if they don’t, the FDA is prepared to escalate, and that’s what we’ve done with some of these more recent finds,” King said.

One key is stopping the illegal products at the nation’s ports before they reach store shelves and into the hands of unsuspecting teens.

“Most teenagers have no idea what addiction is,” said Jackler. “I’ve met many teens who got addicted. For example, with Juul (another popular e-cigarette brand) in recent years. And if they’re not near their Juul and they can’t take in the nicotine, their body craves it … they start sweating. They start feeling nervous. it’s a miserable feeling.”