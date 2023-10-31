Most doctors worry about AI driving medical decisions: Survey

(NewsNation) — Nearly two-thirds of physicians are concerned about artificial intelligence influencing diagnosis and treatment decisions, according to a new survey.

A MedScape survey released Monday found 65% of physicians are “somewhat” or “very” concerned AI could be substituted for their clinical judgment and expertise.

However, those surveyed were much more enthusiastic about having AI as a partner in diagnosis and treatment. Over half, 56%, described some level of enthusiasm for AI helping them with clinical decisions.

Physicians felt most positive about AI when it comes to administrative and recordkeeping tasks. Respondents also felt positive about AI’s impact on interpreting scans.

Perhaps surprisingly, younger doctors under age 35 were less enthusiastic about AI’s role in the medical workplace — just 35% had a positive outlook. On the other hand, 47% of doctors between the ages of 45 and 54 were enthusiastic about AI’s future.

The survey also showed widespread concern among physicians that patients will take artificial intelligence more seriously than their doctors. Nearly 90% were at least somewhat worried patients would side with AI-generated information over them.

Those fears may end up being unfounded, at least for now. Research suggests people are reluctant to use health care AI provides because they believe their medical needs are unique.

Almost 90% of respondents were concerned patients could get faulty, misleading info from AI.