(NewsNation) — It’s something everyone’s been told at least once in their lives: Eat your vegetables. But can too much of a good thing be a problem?

One nutritionist who spoke to NewsNation said people shouldn’t eat too much broccoli, kale or cabbage.

“This is the No. 1 question people ask because so many people are looking at plant-based nutrition,” Jorge Cruise, a best-selling diet author and host of “The Zero Hunger Guy” podcast, said. “Shockingly, though, plant-based nutrition — things like kale, broccoli … cabbage included, can be problematic for people, primarily because they contain plant defenses that inhibit the absorption of iodine at the level of the thyroid and the heart in the bodies and hormones.”

Cruise added, though, that these veggies also do contain nutrients people want to consume as well.

The Mayo Clinic notes that although eating these vegetables could limit the thyroid’s intake of iodine, the amount one would need to eat for this to happen is very large — much more than what people typically consume.