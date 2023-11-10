Dr. Ruth to become New York’s first loneliness ambassador

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Dr. Ruth discusses “Ask Dr Ruth” during the Q&A section of the screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on April 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

(NewsNation) — New York state has appointed a loneliness ambassador to combat what has been described as an “epidemic,” and it’s none other than famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The 95-year-old aims to help those suffering from social isolation, especially seniors. It’s part of an effort by Gov. Kathy Hochul to help better serve seniors with age-friendly communities and increased access to mental health care.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called loneliness an epidemic that’s affecting all ages. While it may seem to be strictly an emotional issue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns loneliness and isolation raise the risk of serious health conditions including heart attacks and strokes.

Dr. Ruth became known as a sex therapist and media personality in the 1980s, when she was willing to publicly address then-taboo subjects like the AIDS epidemic and homosexuality.

As a child, she escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 in a Kindertransport that evacuated Jewish children to Switzerland. She lost her entire family in the Holocaust and lived in what was then British-ruled Palestine before immigrating to the U.S. and becoming a sex therapist in her 40s.

As a talk show host, Dr. Ruth was known for openly addressing sexually explicit topics, from orgasms to abortion. While that may be what propelled her to fame, she said she wants to be known for more than being a sex therapist and is ready to take on the challenge of helping those dealing with loneliness.