E-cigarette use among high schoolers drops 4%: CDC

In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

(NewsNation) — E-cigarette use among high school students dropped by more than 4% during 2022-2023 after reaching alarming levels in the U.S., according to a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decline in e-cigarette use (14.1% to 10.0%) reflected a trend of high schoolers opting out of nicotine and tobacco. Current use of any tobacco product dropped from 16.5% to 12.6% in 2022-2023, according to the survey.

The CDC survey, however, was not all good news.

About half of students who ever tried e-cigarettes reported currently using them. Additionally, among students reporting current e-cigarette use, about a quarter reported using e-cigarettes daily. Notably, nearly 9 in 10 used flavored e-cigarettes, according to the CDC.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been working to crack down on e-cigarettes at the point of purchase.

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs announced in April it would pay $462 million to six U.S. states and D.C. for allegedly misleading customers about their safety.

In September, the FDA issued complaints against 22 retailers for the illegal sale of Elf Bar e-cigarettes, another popular youth-appealing brand with brightly colored packaging and fruity flavors.