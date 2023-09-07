Early-onset cancer increased nearly 80% since the 1990s

(NewsNation) — Cases of cancer in people under 50 have increased 79% over the past three decades, according to new research,

A study published in BMJ Oncology examined cancer rates around the world and found there were 3.26 million cases in 2019, up from 1.82 million in 1990. Cancer death rates in those under 50 also rose by 27%.

Breast cancer was the most common type of cancer found, and the rate of early-onset prostate and windpipe cancer grew the most. Not all cancers showed an increase, however. Early-onset liver cancer diagnoses actually decreased by 2.88% during the study period.

Breast, windpipe, lung, stomach and bowel cancers accounted for the most deaths globally. The steepest increases in deaths were linked to those with kidney or ovarian cancers.

Researchers are still attempting to determine what’s behind the increase. Possible causes include genetic factors, dietary risk factors, tobacco use and alcohol use. Lack of physical activity, being overweight and high blood sugar are also possible factors in the increase.

In a comment published at the Science Media Centre, a professor at the University of London urged caution when interpreting the findings, noting the study looked at total numbers rather than individual risk. The commenter noted that the world population increased 46% during the study period, which could account for at least some of the increase.