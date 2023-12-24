Rare condition leaves some unable to burp. The effects are painful: Study

(NewsNation) — A new study shows the personal turmoil of those who suffer from a rare condition: retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (R-CPD); in other words: people who are physically unable to belch.

Those with R-CPD are often forced to take inconvenient and extreme ways to ease their symptoms like lying down or making themselves vomit.

The study, done by researchers in Texas and published in published in the journal Neurogastroenterology & Motility, found that nearly 100% of those surveyed suffered from bloating and 93% reported embarrassing “gurgling noises,” according to Sky News.

The research found that the condition also takes a toll on mental health. Study participants reported high levels of anxiety, depression and negative impacts on their personal and professional lives.

It’s unknown what causes R-CPD but it is a lifelong condition that can affect children and adults. Most people with R-CPD experience significant symptoms on a daily basis, according to Yale Medicine.

There is, however, a promising treatment: Botox.

An injection into the cricopharyngeus muscle near the upper esophageal sphincter has been shown to dramatically improve symptoms within a week, according to Yale Medicine.