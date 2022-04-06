(NewsNation) — A fox seen around Capitol Hill that bit a congressman and reporter on Tuesday has been euthanized to be tested for rabies, D.C. Health confirmed to NewsNation Wednesday.

Results of the test are expected to be available later today, a spokesperson for D.C. Health said.

The fox, an adult female, and her kits were found and captured Wednesday morning, D.C. Health said. At this time, officials are working to determine the next step for the kits.

“No other foxes were found on the Capitol Hill grounds, but it would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District,” D.C. Health said.

D.C. Health will not be rounding up healthy foxes in the area, the spokesperson said. It only intervenes to remove wildlife when sick, injured, or if they had exposure to humans and rabies testing was warranted.

U.S. Capitol police spent much of Tuesday tracking down the fox. Sacramento Congressman Ami Bera said on Twitter that he was bitten by the fox, but feels “no grudge or ill will” against her.

“All of a sudden, I felt something kind of lunge at the back of my ankle, calf area,” he recalled. When he turned around, he thought the animal that bit him would be a small dog.

It wasn’t.

Altogether, Capitol Police said, the fox nipped at around half a dozen people. D.C. Health said she was responsible for nine confirmed bites.

One of those bitten was a Politico reporter later interviewed by NewsNation.

“A fox nipped me in the ankle. It felt like a cat or a small dog were to nip your ankle,” she said. “I did not think that would happen here.”

Those who encounter an aggressive, sick, or injured fox can contact D.C.’s Animal Control at 202-723-5730. Anyone who came into physical contact with the fox should call D.C. Health at 202-442-9143.

