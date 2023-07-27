Industry experts lay out plans for faster 911 response time

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (NewsNation) — The standard at the South Bay Regional Public Communications Authority in Hawthorne is answering 911 calls within 15 seconds. But that’s far from the case in many parts of America as a new survey confirms the emergency system is in need of emergency assistance itself.

Dispatchers at the South Bay location handle well over 100,000 911 calls a year. With a current staffing level of 88%, executive director Ross Klun understands it’s a healthier situation than most call centers — some of which have fewer employees than job openings.

“So the phones ring and ring and ring, folks are put on hold for an exorbitant amount of time, or in some extreme cases, calls don’t get answered at all and in some cases, callers get frustrated and hang up,” Klun said of other facilities.

That’s why Klun has been offering bonuses and recruiting incentives. Their tactics, he says, have worked as recruitment has been a challenge for the U.S.

“Why is that happening? It’s a difficult job,” he said. “I think it’s more difficult than people realize when they apply and start training; it’s very stressful.”

And the stress is far higher now than when the system debuted in 1968.

A new industry survey by the National Emergency Number Association and call management company Carbyne, says 82% of 911 call centers in the U.S. are understaffed and 74% of those staffers are feeling burned out.

Industry veteran and vice president of Carbyne, Karima Holmes, says old technology adds to the frustration. Most callers are now on cell phones and many centers have yet to upgrade to systems that would improve efficiency and allow voice, photos, videos and text messages.

“We are throwing the white flag,” she said. “There have been times in Washington, D.C. that I have 20 call takers on duty at a time and we get 100 calls for an accident on that highway. Some of those calls are put on hold because we don’t have enough people to answer the calls.”

From Texas to Pennsylvania to Missouri, callers are enduring long wait times — or no answer at all. Lives are being lost and injuries are compounded.

Higher pay for call takers would help. Federal data shows an average annual salary of less than $47,000. Washington D.C. is among the hundreds of cities offering more with hopes of hiring more.

“This is a high-pressure position and I want to make sure residents recognize that it is a critical public safety position,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

There is a silver lining to the survey: most call takers find the job fulfilling.

“I think that’s huge in a job that’s very stressful. We do not want to lose any more people. We need those folks to answer the call,” Holmes said.

The industry is pushing for a $15 billion federal proposal to upgrade all systems across the country to “Next Generation 911.” In other words, a system that is cloud-based and capable of precise and immediate tracking. Industry experts also believe that technology will attract new and younger candidates.