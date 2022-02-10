ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – A California man and his father have gone viral on TikTok for raising awareness about dementia, and people around the world are applauding their efforts.

Ed Salinger and his son Dan have become a voice for those with dementia or those providing at-home care to family members with dementia. The duo has already tallied over 5 million views on their videos.

Just over a year ago, Dan and his family welcomed Ed into their home when he began experiencing symptoms of dementia, including short-term memory loss. Dan, meanwhile, had started a TikTok account at first to showcase poetry and share videos of his family. Then a video of Ed went viral.

“We had no idea it would get this big,” Dan told NewsNation affiliate KTXL.

The duo racked up millions of views on their videos, which depicted their daily engagements. They keep the content primarily light-hearted, but it’s not all easy.

“Behind the scenes is hard,” Dan explained. “But that’s just the truth of the disease.”

With nearly 6 million people in the U.S. who have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dan said he’s happy with anything he and his dad can do to help.

“I’ve learned a lot — tone, sounds of voice, turning him back around when he’s confused,” Dan said. “It’s helped, actually brought us together, camaraderie and attention. It’s just something you live with every day.”

March 26 will mark Ed’s 90th birthday. Dan put out a TikTok and got back an overwhelming number of letters in support.

“It’s been amazing, the support,” Dan said.

To watch the Salinger family’s TikTok videos, tap or click here.