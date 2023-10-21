FDA proposes ban on hair relaxers; some stylists say it doesn’t matter

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering banning the use of formaldehyde, a chemical found in hair relaxers, citing a link to cancer and other long-term health effects.

Products with this chemical have been used by Black women for years, but some stylists say the kinds of products being looked at by the FDA have fallen out of fashion.

“Relaxers have taken an extreme decline … as we became more knowledgeable about the effects of the relaxer on your hair and what it can do to your hair,” said Kayleigh Butler, a hair stylist in Atlanta who remembers getting relaxers when she was 5 years old. She added, “I think people just wanted to move away from that and live a healthier lifestyle.”

Jasmine Garcia, who owns Jasmine Nicole Xclusives Hair Salon in Atlanta, estimated that less than 5% of her clients — who are Black women — want relaxers. She told The Associated Press that a client texted her after learning about the potential ban, saying: “Of all the things the FDA needs to look into, why relaxers right now?”

However, some are still concerned about potential health risks.

“We’ve been using relaxers since I was a little kid,” hairstylist Ursala Johnson told WVTM. “I remember my mom even using them, so if it’s going to hurt us, definitely needs to be removed, but there are plenty of relaxers still on the shelf.”

Formaldehyde is a colorless, strong-smelling gas that can be harmful if it comes in contact with the eyes or skin, or if it is inhaled, according to the FDA.

Earlier this year, U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Shontel Brown of Ohio asked the FDA to investigate chemical hair straighteners, pointing to a study published in 2022 from the National Institutes of Health that linked straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer. Pressley said in an Oct. 6 statement that the FDA’s possible action is “a win for public health — especially the health of Black women.”

“Regardless of how we wear our hair, we should be allowed to show up in the world without putting our health at risk,” she said.