FDA clears erectile dysfunction gel for over-the-counter

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration cleared a new erectile dysfunction treatment for over-the-counter sales.

Eroxon is the first topical gel treatment that was made to be available without a prescription. According to manufacturer Futura Medical, Eroxon “helps men get an erection within 10 minutes.”

The medication “has a low incidence of side effects,” which are limited to “local skin reactions.” It contains ingredients such as ethanol (alcohol), glycerine (also known as glycerol) and carbomer (polymers), according to the Eroxon website.

It’s unclear how effective Eroxon actually is at helping men initiate and maintain an erection, Dr. Joshua Halpern, a urologist at Northwestern Medicine, told The New York Times.

Data from full clinical trials has not been published, and the release date for when the gel “has yet to be determined,” according to a statement from Futura Medical.