FDA approves Florida program to import prescription drugs from Canada

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a Florida agency’s drug importation program — the first step on the “pathway” toward the state being able to import prescriptions from Canada.

A federal law allows states or Native American tribes to propose importing certain prescription drugs from Canada if it will “significantly reduce their cost” without “imposing additional risk to public health and safety.”

Florida wrote such a proposal, which is now authorized for two years from the date it notifies the FDA about the first shipment of drugs to be imported.

This approval effectively ends a lawsuit filed by the state last year. Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was filed after the FDA caused a “reckless delay” by not approving the program faster.

Some steps need to be taken before drugs can be imported.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has to submit additional drug-specific information for FDA approval, make sure that the prescriptions it wants to import have been tested and give the drugs FDA-approved labels.

The Agency for Health Care Administration also has to submit a quarterly report to the FDA talking about the imported drugs, cost savings and any potential safety or quality issues.

The New York Times reports that Florida has estimated it could save up to $150 million in the first year of the program.

“The FDA is committed to working with states and Indian tribes that seek to develop successful section 804 importation proposals,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement. “These proposals must demonstrate the programs would result in significant cost savings to consumers without adding risk of exposure to unsafe or ineffective drugs.”

However, the New York Times notes, there are some obstacles: the pharmaceutical industry’s major lobbying organization is expected to file a lawsuit to prevent Florida’s plan from happening. In addition, some drug manufacturers have agreements with Canadian wholesalers to not export medicines, the newspaper said.

Other states like Colorado, New Hampshire and Vermont have also applied for the section 804 importation proposals, Forbes writes. New Hampshire’s application was unsuccessful, though, as the state did not identify a Canadian wholesaler.