FDA approves first gene therapies for sickle cell disease

Updated:
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows crescent-shaped red blood cells from a sickle cell disease patient in 1972. Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K. In a statement on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said it approved Casgevy, the first medicine licensed using the gene editing tool CRISPR, which won its makers a Nobel prize in 2020. (Dr. F. Gilbert/CDC via AP, File )

FILE – This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows crescent-shaped red blood cells from a sickle cell disease patient in 1972. (Dr. F. Gilbert/CDC via AP, File )

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved two gene therapy treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, for patients with sickle cell disease.

Casgevy is the first FDA-approved treatment to use a “novel genome editing technology,” according to a news release. Gene editing technology allows researchers to modify genes that cause diseases like sickle cell.

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the United States, according to the FDA.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Health

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation