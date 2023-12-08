FDA approves first gene therapies for sickle cell disease

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved two gene therapy treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, for patients with sickle cell disease.
Casgevy is the first FDA-approved treatment to use a “novel genome editing technology,” according to a news release. Gene editing technology allows researchers to modify genes that cause diseases like sickle cell.
Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the United States, according to the FDA.
