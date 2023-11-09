FDA investigates reports of deaths, hospitalizations after fake Ozempic use

(NewsNation) — Two Americans have reportedly died and three others have been hospitalized after receiving counterfeit weight-loss injections, according to records released by the Food and Drug Administration.

The cases have been recorded in the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), which is used to track side effects of medication, and has received 42 reports mentioning the use of counterfeit semaglutide worldwide. Of those reports, 28 are in the U.S. and classified as “serious” with outcomes that also include deaths, CBS reports.

Counterfeit Ozemic has surfaced in the United States and various other countries worldwide. Health experts urge people to ensure they’re receiving authentic Ozempic to safeguard their well-being.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy, released images comparing authentic FDA-approved Ozempic pens and counterfeit packaging. The images were released after the manufacturer became aware of reports suggesting that the counterfeit drug had made its way onto the shelves of an undisclosed American pharmacy.

Dr. Jill Waggoner said identifying counterfeit Ozempic is the first line of defense against potential risks.

“You need to know what the medicine looks like,” Waggoner said. “If that packaging does not look authentic, it is a problem, and you shouldn’t do it.”

Ozempic was originally developed to assist people with diabetes. Waggoner emphasized the danger of these fakes, as the main ingredient is the drug is semaglutide, but counterfeit versions may include insulin instead.

“The insulin, if you’re somebody who doesn’t need it, can kill you. So you literally can drop your blood sugar’s so low, that you have seizures, or you go into a coma or can get permanently injured or die,” Waggoner explained.

The FDA is investigating counterfeit products, stating it, “Vigilantly monitors the internet for fraudulent or unapproved products and has issued warning letters to stop the distribution of illegally marketed semaglutide.”

Waggoner emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant when purchasing this weight-loss drug.

“If it is a medication and it is retailing for $1,200 a month and you are getting it from someplace in the box, which is supposed to be the same medication and you are getting it for less than a tenth of that, something ought to go off, some kind of alarms ought to go off,” she explained.

Waggoner urges people to work with a reputable physician as this treatment is for a medical condition and not for cosmetic use.