FDA panel backs COVID-19 shots for children under 5

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker says it has signed purchase agreements for another $19 billion in sales this year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(Reuters)— U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The same panel of outside experts is expected to vote within an hour on whether or not to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years old.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Two doses appeared strong enough to prevent severe illness but only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections. Moderna has added a booster to its study and expects to eventually offer one.

Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose. Pfizer and partner BioNTech found that two shots didn’t provide enough protection in testing, so a third was added during the omicron wave.

Pfizer’s submitted data found no safety concerns and suggested that three shots were 80% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections. But that was based on just 10 COVID-19 cases; the calculation could change as more cases occur in the company’s ongoing studies.