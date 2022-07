(NewsNation) — E-cigarette company Juul may not be up in smoke just yet.

The Food and Drug Administration has suspended its ban on Juul’s e-cigarettes as the company goes through the appeals process.

Last month, the FDA rejected Juul’s applications to sell tobacco and flavored e-cigarettes and said it had to pull its products off the market.

