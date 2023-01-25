FDA taking action to reduce lead in some processed foods

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration is proposing new guidelines to reduce levels of lead and other heavy metals in processed foods, specifically baby food and dark chocolate. The new action could reduce lead exposure by 25%.

Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts spoke to NewsNation about the danger current lead levels pose to consumers.

“Lead is simply increasing in various food products,” said Pitts, describing new findings by the FDA.

While high lead exposure has been linked to brain development issues in children and compromised immune systems in adults, the levels of lead in food are not dangerous yet.

“It does not mean that these (products with trace amounts of heavy metals) are dangerous,” Pitts explained. “But they can be better.”