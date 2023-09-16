FDA warning: ‘Nature’s Ozempic’ could be dangerous

WHITE OAK, MD – JULY 20: A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Federal regulators are out with a new warning about certain botanical weight loss products.

The FDA is warning that weight loss products titled Nuez da la India, often marketed as “diet seeds” or “India Nuts for Weight Loss” are highly toxic yellow oleander, which is a poisonous plant often found in Mexico and Central America.

It cautions that ingesting yellow oleander could cause serious complications including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal change, cardiac changes or other problems.

Regulators said that as of now, at least one person in the state of Maryland has been hospitalized after taking Nut Diet Max brand Nuz de la India seeds.

As of now, the FDA is urging consumers to stop taking these products. Consumers who have taken any amount of these products should consult with a physician for an evaluation.