FDA warns to stop using certain eye drops due to infection risk

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to purchase or use certain eye drops from several brands, including CVS Health and Cardinal Health, as they may cause eye infection and in some cases possible vision loss.

The FDA recommended against the usage of 26 over-the-counter eye drop products mainly used to treat symptoms of dry eyes and provide relief against eye irritation.

The eye drops are marketed by CVS Health, Rite Aid and Cardinal Health, along with Target’s Up & Up brand and Velocity Pharma, the FDA said. The agency also asked the manufacturer to recall all lots of the product after its investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility.

The FDA said using certain eye care products from flagged brands could result in partial vision loss or blindness. However, as of now, the agency said it has not received any “adverse event reports” of eye infections associated with these products.

The FDA reports CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. It also reports that products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and advised against purchasing them.

The FDA also urges consumers to properly discard these products and advises patients who have signs or symptoms of eye infection after using these products to talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

Earlier this month, the FDA warned eight companies, including CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O, against manufacturing or marketing unapproved eye products.