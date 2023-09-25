FDNY deaths from 9/11 illnesses now equal to number who died in attack

(NewsNation) — The New York City Fire Department says the number of firefighters who died from 9/11-related illnesses is now equal to the number who died during the terror attack itself.

EMT Hilda Vannata and firefighter Robert Fulco marked the 342nd and 343rd deaths at the FDNY from illnesses stemming from the Sept. 11 attack at the World Trade Center, NewsNation local affiliate PIX11 reports.

After the Twin Towers collapsed, massive dust clouds filled the air with toxic materials such as asbestos, silica, metals, concrete and glass, the Centers for Disease Control wrote. Exposure to these contaminants have resulted in short- and long-term health conditions including many kinds of cancers, mental and behavioral conditions, musculoskeletal disorders and aerodigestive disorders like asthma and sleep apnea.

Vannata, 67, died Sept. 20 after battling pancreatic cancer, according to her obituary, while Fulco, 73, died Sept.23 of pulmonary fibrosis. Both diseases were a result of time spent working in the rescue and recovery at the World Trade Center site, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Fulco’s loved ones asked for contributions to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation instead of flowers.

“We mourn his loss, we honor his memory and for the 686th time related to 9/11 make a promise to never forget both him and his family’s sacrifice,” FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said at a news conference Monday.

In her obituary, Vannata was described as a “warm and caring person” who embodied public service, and came from a family of first responders. Her obituary also asked for memorial donations to be made to Tunnel to Towers or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Thousands of other firefighters are still struggling with cancer and other health issues, the FDNY said. Of the 11,000 suffering from World Trade Center-related diseases, about 3,500 have cancer, Kavanagh wrote.

At Monday’s press conference, members of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association encouraged people to not let what these first responders are going through “fade through the backdrop,” and called for more funding toward programs meant to provide treatment for those who are suffering.

Recently, 43 names were added to a memorial wall for those who died from 9/11-related sicknesses at a Sept. 6 ceremony. This was the second-largest group to be added to the World Trade Center memorial wall since its creation in 2011.

“Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor those who gave their lives in service of others, Kavanagh said in a statement. “These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them.”