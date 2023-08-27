Skip to content
Fentanyl antibody treatment aims to prevent overdoses
Cessation Therapeutics: Antibody keeps fentanyl from reaching the brain
The company says the treatment is preventative and limits addiction risk
Human trials are about to begin on the antibody
Caitlyn Shelton
Updated:
Aug 27, 2023 / 10:10 PM CDT
