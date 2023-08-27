Fentanyl antibody treatment aims to prevent overdoses

  • Cessation Therapeutics: Antibody keeps fentanyl from reaching the brain
  • The company says the treatment is preventative and limits addiction risk
  • Human trials are about to begin on the antibody

Updated:
Health

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation