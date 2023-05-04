Fentanyl death rates 30% higher in Black, Indigenous Americans

A display of fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Arizona. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Black Americans died from fentanyl at rates far higher than white or Hispanic Americans during the pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2020, drug overdose deaths for Black Americans increased 44%, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting that pandemic disruptions to treatment programs likely contributed to the increase. In the same time frame, overdoses among white Americans only increased by 22%.

The CDC also analyzed drug overdose data from 2021, finding fentanyl was the main cause of overdose deaths among all ethnic and racial groups, followed by methamphetamine and cocaine. However, Black Americans were affected at a far higher rate than all groups except for Native Americans.

Inequality, stigma and difficulty accessing substance use disorder treatment were all factors in the disparity. While all Americans suffered from isolation and reduced access to care during the pandemic, the burden was worse for populations already marginalized.

Black communities have historically had less access to healthcare, including mental health and substance use treatment. Research shows medication-assisted treatment is also more difficult for communities of color to access, a gap made even larger by federal and state restrictions on how and where medications for opioid use disorder can be dispensed.