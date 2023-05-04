FILE – Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One behind President Joe Biden, Feb. 3, 2023, at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) — Following his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat his clinical depression, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says “hell yes” he’s fit to serve.

During an interview with KDKA political analyst Jon Delano, John Fetterman gave an update on how he’s feeling now.

“I feel fantastic,” he said. “A lot of people have asked ‘Hey, how are you feeling? How’s your depression?’ It’s in remission. I’m just so grateful, feeling great.”

John Fetterman has been back in the Senate for two weeks now after six weeks in the hospital. The Democrat was open and public about seeking treatment for an illness that is common among stroke survivors like himself.

It was during a particularly grueling, and in his words brutal, campaign when John Fetterman had a stroke in May of last year. He went on to win his Senate seat, beating TV personality Mehmet Oz.

Although Fetterman told KDKA that “some people believe it was the most vicious political campaign,” the senator added he doesn’t blame Oz personally.

Recently, Gisele Barreto Fetterman spoke to NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas about what she said to the children about their dad’s hospitalization.

“They thought that he was unusually sad, and I think with children, you have to be honest,” Gisele Barreto Fetterman said. “I shared with them how brave he was that he did this and that he made this decision, but he is human and we have to support him.”

For her, it was important for her children to know that nothing they did contributed to their dad’s depression.

“This is something very different,” she said. “Depression lives in a different world to love and a different world to family.”

John Fetterman said the same to KDKA. While dealing with his depression, John Fetterman said, “I wasn’t being the kind of senator that Pennsylvania deserved. I wasn’t being the kind of husband Gisele deserved, I wasn’t being the kind of father my children deserved.”

Now, Gisele Barreto Fetterman says her husband is “doing great.”

“All these experiences make him that much better a senator, that much better a person, that much more empathetic,” she said. “I think what he has been able to do as a junior senator in a very short period of time will absolutely save lives.”