First postpartum depression pill hits the market

FILE – A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(NewsNation) — The first oral medication to treat postpartum depression is now on the market, though it comes with a high price tag, raising concerns about access.

Zurzuvae, manufactured by Biogen and Sage Pharmaceuticals, received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in spring. The medication is designed to work quickly, with patients seeing results in days and potentially only needing a two-week course of the drug.

That’s a contrast to traditional anti-depressants, which have been used to treat both postpartum depression and major depressive disorder, which often take weeks before they begin to work and may require long-term use.

Postpartum depression is a serious disorder that affects women after birth. It can also have damaging impacts on women and impair their ability to bond with and care for their newborn. It is different than postpartum psychosis, which is a medical emergency that has led mothers to harm themselves or their children in some cases.

While doctors have expressed hope for the new treatment option, that hope is dimmed by the cost of the drug. A 14-day prescription for Zurzuvae is priced at $15,900 before insurance. That has led some experts to worry that many women will be unable to afford the drug even if it is available.

Sage Pharmaceuticals previously said the company was working with insurers to ensure coverage of the medication and planned to offer financial assistance programs for patients.

The company also said that if the drug were approved for major depression, a much more common condition, the price could drop below $10,000.