Man receives first transplant of full human eye

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, NYU Langone Health’s chair of plastic surgery, examines Aaron James in New York on Oct. 23, 2023. In May 2023, surgeons performed the world’s first transplant of an entire human eye, an extraordinary addition to a face transplant _ although it’s far too soon to know if the man will ever see through his new left eye. “It feels good. I still don’t have any movement in it yet. My eyelid, I can’t blink yet. But I’m getting sensation now,” James said in October. (AP Photo/Joseph. B. Frederick)

(NewsNation) — In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors have successfully transplanted an entire human eye for the first time.

Aaron James, who had suffered severe facial injuries and lost one of his eyes due to a high-voltage power line accident, underwent this innovative procedure at NYU Langone Health, according to the Associated Press.

The goal was not to restore his vision immediately but to enhance the cosmetic outcome of his face transplant by replacing the missing eye, which would also provide support to the transplanted eye socket and lid. The surgery took place in May, and James is currently recovering well.

Although James cannot yet see through his newly transplanted left eye and has limited movement in it, he is regaining sensation.

The surgery has defied initial concerns that the transplanted eye might deteriorate rapidly. Instead, the donated eye remains healthy, with good blood flow and no signs of rejection.

Researchers are now studying scans of James’ brain to decipher signals from the injured optic nerve. Despite the challenges, the scientific community is excited about the potential for optic nerve regeneration.

James’ journey began with a devastating accident in 2021, leading to the loss of his left arm, left eye and extensive facial injuries, including his nose and lips. Despite facing numerous obstacles, he remained determined to recover and regain a sense of normalcy in his life.

Face transplants are rare and risky procedures, and James’s case was even more complex due to the eye transplant. However, he saw this as an opportunity for improvement and agreed to the experimental procedure.

During his 21-hour operation, surgeons injected special stem cells from the donor into the spliced optic nerve in the hopes of stimulating repair. Subsequent sensations and muscle movements near the eye provided early signs of progress.

While the optic nerve has not yet fully healed, tests revealed that James’ eye contains photoreceptor cells capable of converting light into electrical signals. In an MRI scan, some form of brain signaling was detected when light was flashed into the transplanted eye, though it was not the right type for vision, leaving researchers both excited and puzzled.

This historic surgery, described as a “technical tour de force” by Dr. David Klassen of the United Network for Organ Sharing, has the potential to advance the field of transplant medicine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.