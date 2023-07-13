Florida couple carries, gives birth to each other’s babies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NewsNation) — Faith and Cassandre Rich wanted to grow their family — together.

The two women both became pregnant, carried their babies and gave birth at the same time to two beautiful infants.

Their family dream came true in March when their two daughters were born.

Faith explained that it all started when Cassandre asked her what she wanted for her birthday. Right then and there, Faith told her she wanted a baby.

Hesitating at first, Cassandre tabled the conversation until later in the day.

A couple of hours later when they were hanging out, Cassandre turned to Faith and told her that if they were going to have a baby, they would get pregnant together. Cassandre shared her idea with Faith to have each other’s babies at the same time.

“She threw her idea at me to not only carry together but to swap our eggs,” Faith said. “I was like, ‘Wow, you can’t do that. That’s crazy.'”

But that’s exactly what they did.

Cassandre explained that with everything the LGBTQ+ community has experienced and all the hate in the world, they didn’t want there to be any confusion or doubt that both of the girls were both of their children.

“The only way that we could think to do that was just for both of us to go into creating them,” Cassandre said. “One of us created the egg, which then turned into an embryo, and we were able to swap them and the other person was able to nurture it to fruition.”

The Riches then met Dr. Teresa Erb, who Cassandre said made their dreams come true.

Erb explained that usually, IVF is a treatment that’s done for infertile couples. But in today’s day and age, doctors are able to help couples grow their family with the treatment, including Cassandre and Faith.

For the Riches, Erb used reciprocal IVF, which means Erb extracted the eggs from both women and fertilized the eggs with the donor sperm. She explained that it’s a treatment that same-sex female couples go through in order to have a genetic link to their child.

“Fate carried the pregnancy and she (Cassandre) has the biological connection to that child,” Erb said.

She continued, “What’s unique in this case is that both wanted to do it simultaneously.” Faith also went through the egg retrieval process.

Erb said that this was the first time that two mothers swapped their eggs with each other during the reciprocal IVF process, suggesting that the Riches have made history.