Study: ‘Forever chemicals’ in nearly half of US water supply

(NewsNation) — Nearly half of the tap water in the United States contains contaminants linked to high cholesterol, obesity, thyroid disease and even cancer, according to a new government study.

Researchers for the U.S. Geological Survey concluded that at least one “forever chemical,” as the contaminants are known, could be detected in about 45% of drinking water samples collected from 2016 to 2021.

Kelly Smalling, a research hydrologist and the study’s lead author, said Thursday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” the results are particularly helpful for the roughly 40 million people on private wells, which aren’t regulated.

“About 13% of the country may not have information about their drinking water quality, so the fact that we found similar concentrations between private wells and public supplies I think is really important because it gives private well owners some information that they didn’t have a couple weeks ago,” Smalling said.

“Forever chemicals” are PFAS, for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, that are widespread, don’t degrade in the environment and have been around for decades. They’ve been used in nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their use is now mostly phased out in the U.S., but some still remain.

The EPA recently proposed drinking water limits for PFAS in a push that the agency said will save lives and reduce illness, but will require many water providers to install costly treatment systems.

Jamie DeWitt, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at East Carolina University, said homeowners can use filtration systems to clean their well supplies. For public utility customers, DeWitt said those EPA limits will be of great benefit in mitigating risk.

“If these are passed, then they would be enforced and enforceable and would give states and municipalities access to some funds to implement technologies to reduce those PFAS and hopefully more in our drinking water supply,” DeWitt said.

Nationally, it could cost roughly $38 billion to remove enough of the chemicals to meet a strict EPA rule limiting them to where they can’t be detected, according to an estimate prepared by engineering consultant Black & Veatch for the American Water Works Association, an industry group. There also will be ongoing costs for filter material and testing.

Moving forward, Smalling said the USGS plans to work with communities and private well users to ensure they’re informed on water quality.

A previous EPA survey of roughly 3,500 water providers found the country needs to spend $625 billion on drinking water infrastructure over the next two decades, an amount that’s increased sharply in recent years. The biggest need is upgrading water pipes that are too old, broken or in some cases, made of lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.