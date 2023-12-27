How a 2018 New Year’s resolution led to 6 years of sobriety

(NewsNation) — William Perry says his drug habit started to feel like a chore towards the end of 2017, so he decided his sobriety would start Jan. 1, 2018, and he hasn’t looked back.

“That took a whole lot of hard work and a whole lot of support from other people along the way. But, thankfully, nearly six years later, I’m still sober to this day,” Perry said Wednesday during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Morning In America.”

Dr. David Deyhimy, who has helped patients overcome addiction for years, joined the conversation to share how other people can make a similar commitment.

“For people that have an active opioid-use disorder or opioid addiction by far the most effective treatment is using medications for opioid-use disorder,” Deyhimy said.

Deyhimy also urged the importance of having the lifesaving drug naloxone — commonly known by the brand name Narcan — on hand, even if you’re just experimenting with drug use.

“It can make all the difference in the world. … Perry and I want people to know that the entire illicit drug supply is now contaminated with fentanyl,” Deyhimy said.