Former NBA player Brian Grant on living with Parkinson’s disease

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brian Grant player 12 seasons in the NBA for five teams. In 2008, he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease. Now, the father of eight is sharing his story.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that impacts movement, including walking, balance and coordination. Symptoms usually develop over time, and it’s more common as people get older.

But there are also those, like Grant, who have an early onset of the disease — which can start before the age of 50. And while there are therapies to help those living with Parkinson’s, there is no cure.

Grant joined NewsNation on Wednesday to discuss his new book, “Rebound: Soaring in the NBA, Battling Parkinson’s and Finding What Really Matters.”

