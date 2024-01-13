Gender dysphoria diagnoses rising across US: Report

FILE – Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 30, 2023, said it will not review a first-of-its-kind ruling from a federal appeals court that found people with gender dysphoria are entitled to the protections of the Americans With Disabilities Act. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(NewsNation) — Gender dysphoria diagnoses are on the rise across the U.S. as more states attempt to pass laws banning gender-affirming care for people under 18, per a new report.

Gender dysphoria “refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity,” according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Overall, gender dysphoria diagnoses among patients under 18 increased from 17.5% to 20.4% between 2018 and 2022. The report says this may be a reflection of trans identities and gender identity ideas becoming “more accepted by society.”

The report, published by Definitive Healthcare, showed Virginia, Indiana and Utah saw the greatest increases in gender dysphoria diagnoses.

Meanwhile, the only state where gender dysphoria diagnoses fell was South Dakota, which became the sixth state to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

While South Dakota’s ban wasn’t enacted until 2023, lawmakers attempted to pass a similar law back in 2020, which likely had “the dual chilling effects of reduced access to sympathetic providers and the self-directed seeking of care in states where long-term access was protected,” according to the report.

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice filed a statement of interest stating that gender dysphoria falls under the Americans with Disabilities Act’s definition of “disability” and that correctional institutions cannot deny medically appropriate care for people with this condition.