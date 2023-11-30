1 out of 10 Georgians know someone who died during pregnancy: Survey

(NewsNation) — At least one out of every 10 Georgians claim they know someone who has died during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after delivery, a new Emory University survey found.

The data, collected by Research!America in partnership with the Woodruff Health Sciences Center at Emory University, revealed more than half of participants have experienced or know someone who has experienced pregnancy complications.

Georgia’s pregnancy-related death rate is among the worst in the nation, according to the CDC.

Between 2018 and 2021, maternal death rates increased in the U.S., with more than 80% considered preventable. Black and Native patients have the highest rates of pregnancy-related mortality.

Closing maternity units, staffing issues, rising costs and lack of insurance have all contributed to the state’s growing maternal crisis.

The survey found people living in rural areas were more likely to experience complications during pregnancy than those living in urban areas.

More than 5.6 million American women live in areas with little to no access to maternal care, according to March of Dimes. Plus, hospitals are faced with staffing and recruitment issues as well as rising costs and low birth volumes, particularly in more rural areas, the organization reported.

It’s forcing mothers to have to travel further and further to get the care they need to deliver their babies. Sometimes the closest maternity hospital is two or three counties away, and those in the medical community say the lack of care can be dangerous for mothers and their newborns.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 17 hospitals in Georgia had closed in recent years — 16 of those were rural hospitals. Plus, she said the programs the state does have are limited.

The CDC also found one in five pregnant people experienced mistreatment while receiving maternity care, and nearly half held back from asking questions about their care.

About 47% of respondents said a lack of insurance has also contributed to the increased mortality crisis. More than half of participants said health care is too expensive even with insurance coverage.

However, 74% of Georgians said they are hopeful about maternal mortality in the state but remain concerned.