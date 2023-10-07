Georgia to be first state to offer medical cannabis in pharmacies

Jake Crisco, general manager of the Green Leaf Medical Cannibis facility holds a mature bud of marijuana at the company’s plant in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. (Associated Press/Steve Helber)

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — Georgia is expected to soon become the first state in the nation to offer medical marijuana products at independent pharmacies.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Board of Pharmacy began accepting applications this week, and nearly 120 pharmacies have agreed to provide medication from Botanical Sciences, one of the state’s two licensed production companies.

About 90% of Georgia’s population will be within a 30-minute drive of a pharmacy selling medical marijuana when they open, the Associated Press reports.

The product will not be sold by national drugstores like CVS and Walgreens.

Marijuana can be used to treat a variety of medical issues, most notably pain. It’s also safer and far less addictive than opioids. It’s also impossible to overdose on, according to Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care physician and cannabis specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Most states have either legalized, decriminalized or have a mixed legal status for marijuana. It remains, however, fully illegal in Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Wyoming.

In June, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.