Google Cloud AI search tool boosted to help health care workers

  • Google's Vertex AI Search will now help health care workers
  • New additions will allow them to quickly search through patient information
  • Customers can sign up for early access starting today

(NewsNation) – Google is updating its Vertex AI Search to include new health care and life sciences abilities, according to multiple reports.

The updates will aid enterprises in finding trustworthy clinical information and asking questions about patient records, Infoworld reported.

That means health care workers will have the tools to find the clinical information they need across different kinds of medical records, saving them time and energy, CNBC explained.

Rather than examining patients’ medical documents and history separately, for example, they would have access to a search function where all the information they need is compiled in one place.

Customers can now sign up for early access to the tool, which has already been undergoing testing, according to CNBC.

