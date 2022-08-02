Cyprus announces first detected monkeypox case

FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Health authorities in Africa said Thursday, June 30, 2022 they are treating the expanding monkeypox outbreak there as an emergency and are calling on rich countries to share the world’s limited supply of vaccines in an effort to avoid the glaring equity problems seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Health Ministry said Tuesday that a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation’s first confirmed monkeypox case.

The ministry said the case was detected after the man underwent a laboratory test at the Cypriot capital’s General Hospital. It said the individual has a history of travel abroad and has exhibited “clinical symptoms compatible the monkeypox disease.”

The patient has been admitted to a specially modified ward at Nicosia General Hospital for treatment of monkeypox cases.