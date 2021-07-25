GLIMPSES: The faces of Olympic victory, now without masks

TOKYO (AP) — The faces of victory will be a bit more visible for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics.
On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules and said medalists can remove their masks on the podium for photos — for 30 seconds.
This, says the IOC, acknowledges “a unique moment in their sporting career.”
Health protocols agreed to ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to control COVID-19 infections had required all medalists to keep masks on for the whole ceremony.
But it’s not all freedom and exposed mouths from here on out. Athletes have to stay on their own podium step. And group photos on the top step? Masks back on, please.
Latest News
- Rush Hour: Calls for action on Cuba continue; Mask mandates returning in cities across US
- Bezos, Branson not ‘astronauts’ after FAA changes policy
- Body of Arizona girl, 4, swept away by storm found; search continues for missing 16-year-old
- Banfield: Police release 911 call in Murdaugh murders; ‘Live PD’ cast members on the state of policing in America
- Masks again required in St. Louis area amid COVID-19 rise