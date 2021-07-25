GLIMPSES: The faces of Olympic victory, now without masks

Hayden Wilde of New Zealand holds his bronze medal during a medal ceremony for the men’s individual triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — The faces of victory will be a bit more visible for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules and said medalists can remove their masks on the podium for photos — for 30 seconds.

This, says the IOC, acknowledges “a unique moment in their sporting career.”

Health protocols agreed to ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to control COVID-19 infections had required all medalists to keep masks on for the whole ceremony.

But it’s not all freedom and exposed mouths from here on out. Athletes have to stay on their own podium step. And group photos on the top step? Masks back on, please.

Gold medal winner Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria, center, poses with silver medalist Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands, left, and bronze medalist Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy, during a medal ceremony after the women’s cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Yui Ohashi, of Japan, poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Ahmed Hafnaoui, of Tunisia, poses with his gold medal after winning final of the men’s 400-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women’s 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

From left, silver medalist Ana Maria Popescu of Romenia, gold medalist Sun Yiwen of China, and bronze medalist Katrina Lehis of Estonia stand during the medal ceremony for the women’s individual Epee final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

