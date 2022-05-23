(NewsNation) — Hundreds of thousands of parents are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies. This weekend, the U.S. received a shipment of 78,000 pounds of formula from Europe, enough for more than half a million bottles.

So, when will parents see the formula on store shelves? It may be some time still. The shipment of specialty infant formula prioritized for babies with allergies or special medical conditions that was loaded up in Germany and landed in Indianapolis on Sunday will likely not hit store shelves at all.

Hospitals and health care facilities are going to be the first ones to access this shipment of formula. Officials say it’s enough to take care of 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers.

The White House has promised that another flight from Germany carrying formula will land in Washington, D.C., in the coming days.

Abbott, which closed a formula-making production plant after a recall, apologized to the American public Monday.

In an op-ed with the Washington Post, Abbott’s CEO Robert Ford awrote in part, “The past few months have distressed us as they have you. We’re sorry.”

Abbott is expected to restart the closed production plant in the first week of June. The CEO said once they are back up and running, it may take up to two months before that product hits store shelves.