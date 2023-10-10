Here’s how to get Xylazine ‘tranq’ test strips

(WHTM)– Another tool to fight a growing overdose epidemic is Xylazine test strips.

Xylazine, often called “tranq,” is showing up more and more mixed in with drugs like fentanyl with deadly consequences. Xylazine test strips can determine if a drug contains the drug, which is meant to be used as an animal tranquilizer.

Some state’s like Pennsylvania are offering test strips to residents. Residents can get the test strips through the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Program’s website, or their county’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Services.

“So we want people to really take a look at their drugs and be educated on what they are using, and that’s why it’s most important now, when drug trends change constantly, to the point that we here cannot keep up with it in Pennsylvania,” executive director for PA Harm Reduction Network Carla Sofronski said.

Advocates say these test strips won’t stop everyone from using drugs, but they can encourage users to take more precautions.