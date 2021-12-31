How to set realistic weight loss goals in the new year

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The average American manages to make it 36 days into the new year before they give up on their resolutions, according to a study by WalletHub.

With health and fitness being the top two resolutions for 2022, Tony Horton, creator of the P90X Workout, joined “Morning in America” to share tips for setting realistic weight loss goals.

Horton said having focused goals is good for consistency.

“It’s all about long-term,” Horton said. “So the idea here is to try to get into something you enjoy and do it consistently beyond Feb. 3.”

He says achieving physical fitness also improves your mental and emotional health.

“This is a mental and emotional thing. When you move physically you release norepinephrinex, dopamine and serotonin,” Horton said. “A lot of people are sources outside of themselves as opposed to using themselves as a source to to feel better every day.”

Horton also recommends working at home for comfort and getting a few accountability partners to help you stay on track.

“The thing that really matters is the company that you keep. Try with people you can count on,” he said. “I always tell folks to get at least five to 10 people that you can work out with online or in your own home.”