Hurricane Idalia brings increased risk of flesh-eating bacteria

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — As Hurricane Idalia makes its way up the East Coast, the storm brings with it more risks than high winds and flooding, as flesh-eating bacteria could be present in flood waters.

Already in 2023, the Florida Department of Health has reported more than thirty vibrio infections along with six deaths in the state.

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacteria that thrives in warm seawater. As Idalia’s storm surge brings flooding to those in the path of the storm, the brackish water can also harbor the organism.

In most cases, vibrio is harmless. However, it can cause infections in those with open wounds or if ingested via shellfish. Anyone with cuts, scrapes or fresh tattoos should be cautious about coming into contact with floodwaters.

When ingested, vibrio causes gastrointestinal distress. When an open wound is exposed to vibrio, people can develop necrotizing fasciitis, which happens when a wound refuses to heal even as the flesh dies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns vibrio vulnificus can cause especially severe infections that can result in limb amputation or death. Those at highest risk are the immunocompromised, suffering from certain illnesses including cancer and liver disease, and those who are taking medications that reduce stomach acid or have had stomach surgery.

There have been spikes in vibrio infections after other hurricanes, including Hurricane Ian. To avoid getting infected, people are advised to wear rubber boots and gloves if they are coming into contact with flood water. If skin is exposed to flood water, it should be cleaned with soap and water or sanitizer as soon as possible.