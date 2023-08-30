Idalia brings risks of mosquito-borne disease

(NewsNation) — Residents in the path of Idalia should be aware of an increased risk of malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses as the storm creates more fertile ground for mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes, which lay their eggs in standing water, carry several serious illnesses. Florida has already reported eight malaria cases this year, the first locally acquired cases of the disease in the United States in 20 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the locally acquired cases constitute a public health emergency. Previously, all U.S. cases were attributed to people traveling abroad to areas where malaria is more common.

Malaria causes flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue and gastrointestinal symptoms. In severe cases, it can be fatal. The CDC advises anyone with symptoms to seek medical attention as malaria should be treated as soon as possible to avoid severe illness.

But malaria isn’t the only disease that mosquitoes can spread.

The insects also spread West Nile virus, the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. The CDC warns that while many will have no symptoms or experience a mild illness, the virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain and central nervous system in some people.

Mosquitoes can also carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a rare illness affecting humans and horses. In humans, it can cause meningitis and encephalitis, leading to seizures and comas and can be fatal in some cases.

People should also be warned of the risks of dengue fever. Like malaria, the illness was once virtually eliminated in the U.S. In recent years, however, Florida and Texas have reported locally acquired cases of the disease.

The CDC advises people to be aware of the signs of severe dengue fever, which is considered a medical emergency and can be fatal. While many people will experience mild symptoms, including nausea, aches or a rash, signs of severe dengue fever include repeated vomiting, belly pain, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stool and feeling tired, restless and irritable.

The best way to prevent these illnesses is to dump out any standing water, make sure screens are in good condition and reducing outside activity during the time mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn.