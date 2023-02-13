OSAKA, JAPAN – APRIL 08: Instant cup noodles are on display at the Instant Ramen Museum on April 8, 2008 in Osaka, Japan. It has been fifty years since Momofuku Ando, founder of Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. first invented instant noodle “Chicken Ramen”. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Instant noodles are a leading cause of burns in children, according to a new study from the University of Chicago Medicine.

The study was limited to patients admitted to UChicago Medicine’s burn center, but researchers said they believe the results are applicable nationwide. Instant noodles are an inexpensive, easy-to-make food that parents may keep around for snacks and kids may try to make themselves.

Studying admissions, they found 31% of burns were caused by instant noodles. Close to half of those occurred when children were unsupervised.

While scald burns from the hot water in instant noodles can be less severe than other types of burns, they can be damaging and in some cases may require skin grafts to repair.

Scald injuries can happen quickly and young children have thinner skin that burns easier than adults. Water heated to 160 degrees can cause a burn in just one second — and boiling water, like the kind used to make noodles, is heated to 212 degrees.

Microwaves can also heat water unevenly, causing hotter spots that can burn when splashed or spilled.

If you or a child is burned, remove any clothing over the burn and run it under cool water before covering it with a dry cloth and seeking medical attention.