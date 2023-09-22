Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

SIOUX CITY, IA – NOVEMBER 03: Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) (L) laughs with her husband, Kevin Reynolds (R), as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Sioux Gateway Airport on November 3, 2022 in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump held the rally to support for Iowa GOP candidates ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Iowa first gentleman Kevin Reynolds has been diagnosed with lung cancer, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin,” the governor said in a statement. “Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

Kevin Reynolds is an Osceola native who spent decades working for the USDA in soil and water conservation.

He and the governor met in high school and were married on April 3, 1982. They have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment,” Kim Reynolds said. “We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”