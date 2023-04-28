Rep. Jamie Raskin finishes chemotherapy, rings bell

  • U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has officially finished chemotherapy
  • He announced on Twitter his cancer is in remission
  • He celebrated by ringing the bell at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Health

