CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Authorities are raising concerns over a recent increase in heat-related hiking deaths across America.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), extreme heat claims more lives annually than any other weather-related cause, with more than 600 deaths on average in the U.S. attributed to excessive heat each year.

As temperatures soar into the triple digits, experts are warning Americans that even a routine hike can swiftly become dangerous.

A trek in the Grand Canyon National Park took a tragic turn after a 57-year-old woman died while attempting an eight-mile hike across the national park in sweltering temperatures. Park officials received a distress call on Sunday, but by the time they reached the woman she had already succumbed to the extreme heat.

Yosemite National Park authorities are searching for 24-year-old Hayden Klemenok, who was last seen backpacking with a group of friends on Sunday before going missing.

Officials are asking for any information that could aid in the search effort while friends and family hold onto hope for a positive outcome.

Craig McVeay, who’s part of Nevada’s Red Rock Search and Rescue team, understands how a simple hike can quickly become life-threatening.

“There’s two things: They either underestimate Mother Nature or they overestimate their own capabilities,” McVeay said.

Remember to prioritize hydration and drink plenty of water. Even during a short hike, dehydration can cause confusion and disorientation.

Before embarking on your hike, it’s important to inform someone of your plans and destination.

“If you don’t have a plan for what you’re going to do and where you’re going to go that you give to a responsible person who knows what to do, you have not set yourself up for success if something goes wrong,” McVeay said.

Experts encourage hikers to try to stay calm if they find themselves lost.

“Just stop and sit down, take a moment, have some water,” McVeay said. “Maybe eat something because as we eat and drink that calms us. Look at your situation — think through what you’ve done and where you’ve been.”