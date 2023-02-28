Measles case linked to Asbury revival event, Kentucky warns

(NewsNation) — Kentucky’s state health department is warning attendees of a massive worship gathering that they may have been exposed to measles during the event, which overwhelmed the small town of Wilmore.

The Department for Public Health announced Friday a confirmed case of measles was identified in a Jessamine County resident who attended the gathering Feb. 18 on the campus of Asbury University. It drew crowds of at least 12,000 at the height of the 13-day marathon worship, about double the town’s population.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr.

Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Attendees

who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with

the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

Thousands of people traveled to Asbury University’s chapel to take part in what was called the “Asbury Revival,” which began after morning service Feb. 8. After community tensions over the influx of people in Wilmore, a town of about 6,000, safety and security concerns led to the decision to halt the revival.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air that can result in body rashes, fever, cough and a runny nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000 thanks to a vaccine.

Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Kentucky over the last three months, the health department said. One in December was linked to an outbreak in Ohio, and one in January had no known exposures or connections to that outbreak.

“These two previous cases were thoroughly investigated and neither presented a public health threat,” the health department said.