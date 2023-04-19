Kids needed for Pfizer Lyme disease vaccine trial

Boy getting a flu vaccine in the clinic. Small boy getting a vaccine on his arm by a pediatrician wearing gloves.

(NewsNation) — Children in Western New York might be eligible to receive a new Pfizer Lyme disease vaccine through a clinical study.

The study is being run through the Department of Pediatrics in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, according to a news release.

About 3,000 people will be enrolled at study sites in the United States, where researchers hope to learn more about the vaccine’s safety in children between 5 to 17 years old. The university’s portion of the study will enroll between 30 and 60 children, according to the release.

Children will need to attend six in-person visits to the university and receive a total of four shots in their upper arm over the course of one year.

There are currently no approved vaccines to prevent Lyme disease. Left untreated, the bacteria that causes the disease can spread through the bloodstream and cause brain, joint and heart problems.