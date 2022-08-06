Life with monkeypox: ‘You feel very alone in this’

(NewsNation) — There are now more than 7,500 monkeypox cases in the U.S.

Camille Seaton, 20, was is first known Georgia woman to contract the virus. She thinks she may have picked it up at her job at a gas station, where she is tasked with handling money as a cashier.

Seaton checked herself into a Georgia hospital, where she felt overwhelmed by the experience.

“Every doctor who would come into my room had a big ol’ gas mask on and bubble suits and made me feel really alienated. Like, oh my gosh, what’s wrong with me, for real?” she told “NewsNation Prime.”

Because there’s no immediate cure for monkeypox, the hospital presented Seaton with few options. “The doctors basically kicked me out of the hospital. … They said since there’s no cure and it’s new to them and there’s no treatment, like you feel very alone in this,” she said.

Seaton is forced to isolate while she has the virus, meaning she can’t work. However, she has set up a GoFundMe to support herself.

Dr. Anthony Harris, the CEO and medical director of HFit Health, told “NewsNation Prime” there are numerous ways to contract monkeypox.

“We know that monkeypox is and can be transmitted primarily through skin-to-skin contact, with the body fluids from the pustules itself, but (also) prolonged skin-to-skin or touching … materials that were handled or soiled with body fluids from someone infected from monkeypox,” he said. “So, indeed, this may present, as the cases continue to rise, a possible work-related type of exposure, particularly if you’re in an at-risk environment, particularly health care environments as well as hospitality (industry).”

