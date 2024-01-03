Maintaining friendships is hard. But just how hard is it?

(NewsNation) — Having trouble making new friends or rekindling an old relationship? You’re not alone.

About 88% of adults in America say they have lost touch with a close friend at some point, while 71% say they want to rekindle those relationships, according to a Snap survey conducted in 2020.

A 2021 poll by the Survey Center on American Life found that four in 10 Americans said they didn’t have a best friend, up from 25% in 1990.

That same poll found that Americans spend twice as much of their free time alone, which isn’t surprising after a Meta-Gallup survey found last month that 24% of adults worldwide reportedly feel “very or fairly lonely.”

Feeling lonely daily increases the risk for physical and mental health conditions, the report said.

Maintaining friendships, even just a few, can help combat loneliness. It is also good for people physically, mentally and emotionally.

So what does it take to make a real friend and maintain a close relationship?

Jeffrey Hall, a professor of communication studies at the University of Kansas, surveyed first-year college students and local adults who had relocated from another area. The study found humans need to spend a total of 200 hours together to have a chance of becoming close friends.

Hall discovered humans need between 40 and 60 hours together for an acquaintance to become a casual friend, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The trickier part, he discovered, was elevating a casual friendship to a close one.

The study found that it takes an additional 140 to 160 hours for a friendship to evolve into close friends.

It also depends on how that time is spent. Those who spend most of their time together just watching television won’t have as strong of a connection to those who spend most of their time in deep conversation.